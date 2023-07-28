Calgary man denied bail on terrorism-related charges related to TikTok video

A 20-year-old Calgary man has been denied bail on four terrorism-related charges.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group.

Hussein appeared Friday in a Calgary courtroom for his bail hearing.

Court documents say he's accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al-Qaida and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

RCMP have said the charges were laid after an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

A youth, who cannot be identified, was also arrested in a terrorism investigation in June and released on a peace bond with several conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.