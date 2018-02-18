A young man from Calgary who was on vacation with his wife in Puerto Vallarta has died after he was admitted to hospital for a medical emergency.

Troy Black, visiting the country with his wife Lindsay, was taken to hospital for treatment for a torn esophagus.

According to the Facebook group created to support his family and provide updates, Black died late Saturday night of a cardiac arrest.

Arrangements are now being made to bring his body back to Calgary.

Doctors have not determined what caused the injury that resulted in him being admitted to hospital.