CALGARY -- Five years after a chance meeting on the streets of Calgary, 64-year-old Richard Rossell is now in a safe place to call "home."

Rossell, who has been homeless for most of his life, had become a fixture in the community.

Sabrena Stauffer, the woman who met him, did what little she could at first to let him know that he wasn't alone.

"I introduced myself and bought him a coffee," she said.

Little did she know that that chance interaction would lead to a lasting friendship that would change Rossell's life for the better.

"(I) reached that point where I thought that a breakfast burrito isn't really going to change his life."

Stauffer says she felt Rossell deserved better, but knew the odds were stacked against them.

"Some management companies won't allow people to rent if the rent is more than 33 per cent of their income, which can be a real challenge for even people who are on a regular subsidized income."

Because of that guideline, renting an apartment was out of reach for Rossell, who lives off an Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) benefit.

That's where Stauffer and the Sunnyside-West Hillhurst community came in, working together to secure a one-bedroom apartment for Rossell.

They also gathered donations of food, furnishings and even enough money to cover the damage deposit and the first month's rental fee.

"(It) means everything for me," Rossell said. "(It) gives me something; a reason for being.

"These angels came into my life. Without them, I'd still be sleeping in that doorway probably."

Stauffer adds the story is the perfect example of how a community can work together to help those in need.

"Community is a really important part of helping each other out and lifting each other up."

She adds the friendship will continue and she will make sure Rossell is connected with the supports he needs.

(With files from Camilla Di Giuseppe)