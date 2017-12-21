A Calgary man who was charged in May in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation is facing more charges after 19 new victims came forward to police.

Christian Allen Sarile was charged in May of this year with three counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

He was released on bail with the condition that he not come into contact with minors.

Police continued to investigate and another 19 victims were identified.

“There was a lot on commonalities that we were able to link, we certainly worked in support with our cybercrime teams and tech crimes and whatnot to link that but there was a lot of investigation by the child abuse detectives, hours of connecting the dots,” said Staff Sgt. Melanie Oncescu of the Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit.

Investigators believe he posed as a young teen male and used social media sites to meet and chat with young girls.

He allegedly offered items or cash in exchange for sexual favours and police say in some cases, the victims were asked to send photos of themselves either clothed, partially clothed or naked.

Investigators say he used a number of social sites to make contact including Askfm, Snapchat and Instagram and that he utilized a number of user names including; josh.c234, bmyles, bmyles23, Brandon, mike.reele, avgjoe2 and a-rod.

Police say two of the incidents are alleged to have happened in 2009 and 2011 and the rest were between 2015 and 2017.

All of the victims are between the ages of 12 and 17 and are all from the Calgary area.

Investigators learned that the suspect was with an underage girl on December 5, 2017, despite his release condition.

“Can’t speak to the specifics of that, but it came to our attention that he was with an underage girl,” said Oncescu.

He was arrested and charged two days later and additional charges were then laid on Tuesday.

‘His previous job was that he did work with children, yes,” said Oncescu. “He was a music teacher.”

Sarile, 27, is now also charged with the following:

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 – one victim, six charges

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching

Three breaches of recognizance

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 – 18 victims, 37 charges

Eight counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

Eleven counts of communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services with a child

Three counts of extortion

Five counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual interference

Three counts of luring a child under 18

Two counts of luring a child under 16

Two counts of accessing child pornography

One count of distributing child pornography

“The numbers are alarming,” said Oncescu. “We haven’t had many circumstances where we’ve laid this many charges so it’s certainly a first for us in terms of that volume of charges laid.”

Sarile is expected to appear in court on the charges on Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to contact police at 403-266-1234.