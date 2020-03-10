Calgary man faces charges after loaded pistol found during traffic stop
Airdrie RCMP seized a number of weapons, including a loaded pistol during a traffic stop on Mar. 8. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP arrested a Calgary man following a traffic stop Sunday where they found numerous weapons, including a loaded, Smith & Wesson handgun.
Officials say police were conducting enhanced overnight patrols on Mar. 8 when they stopped a suspicious vehicle at about 12:40 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested when he was found in possession of a loaded, 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun that was reported stolen.
A subsequent search also discovered:
- Ammunition
- A police baton
- Numerous edged weapons
- Approximately 100 prescription pills and a small amount of methamphetamine
- Numerous stolen identification and credit cards
- Break-and-enter tools
Brandon Taylor Lieu, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with 22 Criminal Code charges, including:
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Careless use of a firearm
- Four counts of possession of a weapon
- Four counts of possession of stolen property
- Possession of a controlled substance
Cpl. Gina Slaney of the Airdrie RCMP says it was a significant seizure for police.
"It's concerning when we are seizing these weapons and drugs," she said. "But it's also a reflection of the good work RCMP is doing to keep these off the streets."
Lieu is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Mar. 12.