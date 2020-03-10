CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP arrested a Calgary man following a traffic stop Sunday where they found numerous weapons, including a loaded, Smith & Wesson handgun.

Officials say police were conducting enhanced overnight patrols on Mar. 8 when they stopped a suspicious vehicle at about 12:40 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested when he was found in possession of a loaded, 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun that was reported stolen.

A subsequent search also discovered:

Ammunition

A police baton

Numerous edged weapons

Approximately 100 prescription pills and a small amount of methamphetamine

Numerous stolen identification and credit cards

Break-and-enter tools

Brandon Taylor Lieu, 29, of Calgary, has been charged with 22 Criminal Code charges, including:

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Four counts of possession of a weapon

Four counts of possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Cpl. Gina Slaney of the Airdrie RCMP says it was a significant seizure for police.

"It's concerning when we are seizing these weapons and drugs," she said. "But it's also a reflection of the good work RCMP is doing to keep these off the streets."

Lieu is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Mar. 12.