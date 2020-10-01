CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing nearly 190 charges dating back to May for alleged thefts, property damage and car prowlings at a number of parks across the city, police said Thursday.

Police said in a release they believe the suspect would break into vehicles at popular parks — including North and South Glenmore Park, Fish Creek Park and Heritage Park — where they would steal cash, credit cards and valuables left inside.

"It is believed he would then use the credit cards immediately at nearby stores before they could be reported stolen or flagged," police said in a release.

David Arthur Daniels, 59, is facing 183 criminal charges, including theft, property damage, and fraud.

"For one person to face 183 Criminal Code charges of this type is quite unusual," said Staff Sgt. Mark England.

"These offences occurred during the day at popular parking lots for our city’s pathway systems. We can’t be complacent – even with many passersby, these kinds of crimes still occur."

Only a handful of the victims reported the thefts and break-ins to police.

"Reporting is important because it helps us identify patterns of behaviour," said England.

"This operation, in particular, highlights how prolific and impactful one person can be."