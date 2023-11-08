Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen

A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.

The 17-year-old victim alerted police to the offences by using CyberTip.ca, a website where Canadians can report online sexual abuse and exploitation.

Officers from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) began investigating the allegations with the help of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team based in Portland, Ore., where the victim lives.

Investigators determined the accused had been communicating online with the victim for approximately three years.

"In that time, it is alleged he wired her money in exchange for sexual images and videos, sent her child sexual abuse material, as well as videos of himself," ICE said in a Wednesday news release.

"It is also believed he attempted to obtain a NEXUS card so he could travel across the border and visit her in the United States."

William Seymour, 61, faces several charges including child luring, making sexually explicit material available to a child and making and possessing child pornography.

During the search of his home, ICE seized a number of computer and electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Seymour was released from custody on court-imposed conditions ahead of a Nov. 17 court appearance.

"It’s crucial in cases like these that children and teens alike know where to turn when they need help," said Const. Candace Harris from ICE/ALERT.

"If your child or teen is targeted and someone asks them to send pictures, we ask that they screenshot the conversation and that they reach out to someone they trust."

For more information and a list of resources, you can visit ALERT's website.