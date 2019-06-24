A Calgary man is facing fraud charges after bank employees in Lethbridge became suspicious over a proposed transfer of funds.

Police say a man went into the TD Bank on Highlands Boulevard West, in Lethbridge, on June 21 and tried to transfer $145,000 from someone else’s account.

The man provided an Ontario birth certificate and driver’s licence later found to be fake.

“During the course of the transaction, several red flags were noted by bank staff and an employee was able to contact the actual account holder and confirm he was in Ontario and had not given anyone permission to access his accounts,” read a police release.

The man attempted to flee when officers arrived and he was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Mark Anderson, 54, of Calgary is charged with:

Attempted fraud over $5,000

Uttering a forged document

Identity fraud

Identity theft

Resisting arrest

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.