Calgary man facing terrorism charges related to TikTok video hires new lawyer

CALGARY -

A 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges stemming from a TikTok video has retained a new lawyer.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

An agent for Rame Katrib, his former lawyer, appeared in court Friday to remove Katrib as counsel of record.

Alain Hepner was then brought on as Hussein's defence lawyer.

Court documents show Hussein is accused of posting a TikTok video in May that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The documents also allege that he possessed or prepared bomb-making instructions.

RCMP have said the charges were laid after an investigation by its Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, with support from Calgary police.

A Calgary youth, who cannot be identified, was also arrested in a terrorism investigation in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.