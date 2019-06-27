Calgary man fined $3.2M by Alberta Securities Commission
Vernon Ray Fauth has been ordered to pay an administrative penalty of $400,000, a disgorgement order of $2,585,414.87 and hearing costs of $250,000 by the Alberta Securities Commission.
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:08PM MDT
A Calgary man has been fined more than $3.2 million by the Alberta Securities Commission related to the sale of investments with Espoir Capital Corporation.
Vernon Ray Fauth has been ordered to pay an administrative penalty of $400,000, a disgorgement order of $2,585,414.87 and hearing costs of $250,000.
“An ASC panel previously determined that Fauth illegally dealt in securities of Espoir, made misrepresentations to Espoir investors and perpetrated a fraud on investors,” reads a release from the Alberta Securities Commission.
Fauth was also handed a number of permanent market access bans that prohibit him from:
- Trading in or purchasing any security or derivative, and from relying on any exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws
- Becoming or acting as a director or officer (or both) of any issuer or other specified entity
- Acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with activities in the securities market