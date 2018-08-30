A Calgary man who has regaled his children with stories of his piloting past for years was finally able to take flight once more after being Earth-bound for the past 65 years.

Norman Follett took flight in a glider in the skies over Black Diamond on Thursday, something he hasn’t done since he came to Canada back in 1953.

When he lived in England, Follett said he went up frequently in gliders with his instructors and enjoyed the feeling that they gave him.

“You’re totally free. There’s no sound, no nothing. It was open cockpit when I flew so your voice could be heard quite far.”

Unfortunately, some of his last flights left him quite jarred because they ended in crash landings.

“It was a snowstorm and these guys were ex-RAF pilots. They flew by the seat of their pants. I was flying by instrument. I didn’t know,” he says. “They thought I was going too fast and when the guy went to land it, he spun, the left wing stalled and we crashed. It was like ‘get back up on your horse again’ so we went up again with a different instructor and he did the same thing, exactly.”

Follett says he only went up a few more times but that was it, his flying days were over.

That is, until his children thought otherwise.

His daughter Lynn Grant was the one who came up with the idea of sending Norman back up into the sky with the Cu Nim Gliding Club.

“Last year we went to the air show and they had someone from here. We were there for quite a while talking to the people and I just Googled it. About six months ago I was talking with my husband and said we should get him a flight for his birthday.”

Her husband Eddie says that he can see the joy on his father-in-law’s face when he talks about flying.

“He’s always talked about it when he was over there in England. I think he really enjoys it; the look of total excitement on his face.”

His son Dave says that he did have some misgivings when he first heard that dear old Dad would be flying by himself, but those feelings went away soon enough.

“I’m glad he’s doing it. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of people will be thrilled. A lot of people back in Australia too, his brothers and stuff.”

Once he was back on the ground, Follett was all smiles.

“It was fantastic. I’ve never been in a thermal before. Al let me fly it. Not very well, I was bouncing all around.”

His flight took him up to about 7,000 feet.

Now, the next challenge for Norman’s family will be what the plan is for next year.

(With files from Brenna Rose)