Calgary man hit with multiple charges following alleged hate crimes
A Calgary man faces multiple charges in connection to a series of alleged threatening, harassing phone calls believed to be hate-motivated.
According to police, multiple threatening phone calls were made to the All Saints Russian Orthodox Church, at 905 8th Ave. N.E., starting around 8 p.m. on Tuesday this week.
The church’s staff and congregation were threatened in the calls, police say.
Police say the same day saw four additional, separate reports of threats and harassment against Russian-Calgarians, and that investigators believe all of these incidents are related.
Christopher Duchaine, 36, is charged with five counts of criminal harassment.
All five incidents have been deemed hate-motivated by police.
“Hate-motivated crimes of any kind will not be tolerated in our city,” said Const. Matt Messenger of the CPS hate crime and extremism team.
“Uttering threats and harassing individuals based on their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, language, mental or physical ability, sex, age or any other similar factor are considered criminal offences.
“We take these incidents seriously and recognize hate-motivated crimes have negative impacts on victims and in these cases have left victims feeling unsafe.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Five killed by N.C. shooter, suspect 'contained,' mayor says
The mayor of Raleigh, North Carolina, said that five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting in a residential area.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Elon Musk under U.S. federal investigation tied to Twitter deal: court filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his US$44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Raccoons in Alberta? Increased sightings indicate they're moving further north
A northern Alberta photographer says he was shocked to find a raccoon in footage captured by one of his trail cameras last month.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Vancouver
-
'We need closure': Family desperate for answers in devastating hit-and-run
Five days after a hit-and-run driver left his daughter in a coma, Chilliwack's Dan Pinto received a chilling text.
-
Stranger attack victim punched 'square in the eye socket' in downtown Vancouver, witness says
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched in the face by a passing stranger in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.
-
Anjali Appadurai proposes 25% raises for nurses in health-care plan
B.C. NDP leadership hopeful Anjali Appadurai has announced her plan to tackle health care in the province by improving the lives of front-line workers.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
Halifax hospital discharges patient who threatened self-harm hours earlier
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
Drought conditions could cause flooding when it does finally rain on Vancouver Island
As of Thursday, there were 50 active wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre – significantly more than normal for this time of year.
-
'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary
Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.
-
House for sale on Vancouver Island has statues of a pod of orcas outside its door
A house for sale on Vancouver Island is making a splash online.
Toronto
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
This $12-million Toronto condo has never been lived in. It's for sale now
A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.
-
SickKids denies claim its transferring ICU patients to U.S. hospitals
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says reports that it is moving intensive care patients to hospitals south of the border are false.
Montreal
-
'We always hoped that this day would come': Quebec man charged 22 years after student's killing
A Quebec woman is breathing a sigh of relief after murder charges were finally laid in connection with the killing of her teenage daughter, Guylaine Potvin, 22 years ago. Marc-Andrew Gagnon, 47, of Granby, Que., was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the cold case, one day after Quebec provincial police arrested him in the cold case.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month near Quebec City, provincial police say.
-
Job posting for new Montreal police chief cites fighting gun crime as key priority
The search for a new police chief in Montreal has officially started and applicants have until Nov. 4 to pitch themselves as the new face of Quebec's largest municipal police service. Bilingualism is considered an asset for the job, which has a starting salary of $174,239.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras
Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.
Winnipeg
-
Half of Winnipeggers want more cash for public transit and bike lanes: poll
A majority of Winnipeggers want to see the city put more cash towards beefing up Winnipeg's public transit infrastructure and bike lanes.
-
Here is what Winnipeggers consider the most important issue ahead of the election
Nearly 50 per cent of Winnipeggers say crime and public safety has become the most important issue as the municipal election enters the home stretch.
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
Regina
-
Cochlear Implant Program to receive funding assistance from provincial government
A huge financial burden has been lifted for a group of Saskatchewan residents who have significant hearing loss. The provincial government will now share in the cost of replacing cochlear hearing devices, an expense beyond the reach of many.
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.