CALGARY -- A Calgary man in his 30s was among the 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at her daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The deaths mostly took place between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8, although one, a Calgary man in his 60s, died Nov. 22.

The man in his 30s died Dec.6. The man's comorbidities are unknown at this time.

Overall, Hinshaw reported 1460 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the lowest number since Dec.1. There are 20, 99 active cases, a decrease of 189, which is the first decline in active cases since Nov. 18.

Two previously reported deaths were determined by post-mortem to not have COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death and so were removed from the provincial total, which stands at 653.