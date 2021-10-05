Calgary man killed in crash on Hwy. 3 in southern Alberta

CALGARY -

A Calgary man in his 40s was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.

RCMP say a pickup truck was eastbound on Highway 3 — near Highway 507 about 200 kilometres southeast of Calgary — when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-tractor.

Officers from several surrounding detachments responded and found the driver of the pickup deceased.

The driver of the semi-tractor suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed this week.

An RCMP collision analyst was called in and the cause remains under investigation.

No other information was released.