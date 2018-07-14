RCMP says that a man has died in a serious crash that took place on Saturday morning near the Town of Claresholm.

Emergency crews were called at about 9:40 a.m. to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 2 near Township Road 120.

When they arrived, they found a white courier van in the centre median.

Police have determined that the van was heading northbound on Highway 2 when it went off the road and rolled several times.

A passenger in the van, a 25-year-old man from Calgary, was ejected in the crash and died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Calgary, was also ejected from the van and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.