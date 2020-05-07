CALGARY -- Simpson Van Der Linden is described by his family members as fun-loving, outgoing and sweet.

The 34-year-old Calgary man has been missing for more than two weeks as those closest to him continue to search for answers and appeal to the public for help.

“He’s been an incredible big brother for me,” said Bretton Chad.

“He’s known in our family for his witty banter and keeping things light, but then sometimes taking a topic too far in a good-hearted kind of way.”

Van Der Linden was last seen in Calgary on April 21. That was also the last day he was active on social media or returned any text messages or calls.

His mother, Laurel Chad, says her son had a passion for yoga and was working toward becoming an instructor.

“He’s a loving brother and son,” she said.

“He had been travelling in Peru and had to come back to Calgary due to COVID-19. He went into a 14-day isolation and it was a bit out of sorts, but he had still been in contact every day.”

Simpson’s case has now been upgraded to the highest level of missing persons investigations by the Calgary Police Service, however very few leads have been uncovered.

With help from investigators, the family has retraced Simpson’s last known locations on April 21.

They say he had tested negative for COVID-19 but had still been feeling sick and visited the Sheldon Chumir Centre in the mid-afternoon.

Simpson was last active on the WhatsApp messaging platform at 2:55 p.m., and a surveillance camera captured him withdrawing cash in the Beltline area of Calgary from an ATM at the RBC Bank (2215 Fourth Street S.W.) around 5 p.m.

The last GPS “ping” transmitted from his phone came from the Signal Hill area around 8 p.m., a very unusual place for him to be, said his mother.

"I don’t know how he would have gotten down there, he was on foot and he hadn’t gotten his car out of storage since returning from travel."

Laurel adds her son had been subletting an apartment at Rideau Towers and had leased out an AirBnB on 15th Avenue S.W. in the Beltline.

Family members reported Van der Linden missing on April 30.

He is described as being 5-8 tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants, surgical mask and headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.