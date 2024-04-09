CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man missing since 2022, family remains concerned

    Police say the last time anyone saw John was in the 0-100 block of Oki Drive S.W. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Calgary Police Service handout) Police say the last time anyone saw John was in the 0-100 block of Oki Drive S.W. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Share

    Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a 55-year-old man not seen in two years. 

    Police say the last time anyone saw John was in the 0-100 block of Oki Drive N.W., in the community of University Heights, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

    In December 2023, police became aware that he had been out of contact with his family for longer than usual.

    Investigators have exhausted all investigative avenues to find John and are now turning to the public for help.

    "It is out of character for John to not be in contact with his family for this long, and we, along with his family are concerned for his well-being," police said in a Tuesday news release.

    Police say at this time there's nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

    John is described as 172 centimetres (5'8") tall and140 pounds (64 kilograms) with a slim build, blue eyes and brown and grey hair.

    When he was last seen, John was wearing blue jeans and a black, puffy winter jacket.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News