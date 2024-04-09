Calgary man missing since 2022, family remains concerned

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a 55-year-old man not seen in two years.

Police say the last time anyone saw John was in the 0-100 block of Oki Drive N.W., in the community of University Heights, on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

In December 2023, police became aware that he had been out of contact with his family for longer than usual.

Investigators have exhausted all investigative avenues to find John and are now turning to the public for help.

"It is out of character for John to not be in contact with his family for this long, and we, along with his family are concerned for his well-being," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police say at this time there's nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

John is described as 172 centimetres (5'8") tall and140 pounds (64 kilograms) with a slim build, blue eyes and brown and grey hair.

When he was last seen, John was wearing blue jeans and a black, puffy winter jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.