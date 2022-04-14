Calgary man paying-it-forward by giving bicycles to those in need

Cody Herriot knows people have struggled to pay their bills during the pandemic. He started a bike repair business in his garage after being laid off multiple times from his job in oil and gas.

The business is called Cody's Bikes and it was a chance for Herriot to make some money from his hobby. He's based in Auburn Bay and people in the community drop by to get their bikes tuned up for the summer.

"Somebody dropped off a little kid's bike here," said Herriot. "They didn't want it anymore so I just fixed it up the best that I could and passed it on to a family here in Auburn Bay and from then on it was like a snowball rolling."

More people were showing up and donating bicycles they didn't need any more. He calls the initiative 'Pedal-it-Forward'. Some were in pretty good shape and others needed work.

"Sometimes a lot (of work), sometimes very little," he said. "Sometimes people give me brand new bikes that they just didn't use them for whatever reason."

Once Herriot goes over the bike to make sure it's safe and make any repairs needed, he posts the bike on a community site.

"I just say here's the bikes that I have ready," said Herriot. "If you have a kid that doesn't have a bike or sometimes even an adult, single moms, single dads once in a while, they maybe don't have enough money to get themselves a bike, I get (one) out to them."

Jesus Dichi is from Mexico and came to Calgary ten years ago. He and his family live one community over in Mahogany. Money is tight in the household and he works two jobs. In the morning he delivers packages and at night he's a chef at a restaurant.

"I was about to buy bikes for my kids but I have three," said Dichi. "Even the cheapest one is $100 or $130 so it's three times that and not in the budget to get them."

Dichi's two daughters now have bikes and his 4-year-old son received the 300th bike repaired and donated by Herriot.

"(During the) pandemic people are mad, people are sad with all these things happening," said Dichi. "So when you see a great human being and a guy that is trying to help people just to make the world better, it's so nice to see that in the neighbourhood, in the community."

Now Dichi wants to pay it forward and help others where he can in his community. He started by bringing Herriot some chips and guacamole to say thank you. Herriot says his good deeds make him happy, especially when he sees the faces of people receiving a new bike.

"Fills your heart every time for sure," he said. "You know people are very thankful and sometimes they'll bring a case of beer or some chips and guacamole or something like that or sometimes some spring rolls or some burgers and stuff, it all comes back you know which makes me feel great."

Herriot pays for all the parts needed for his donated bikes from profits he earns fixing bicycles for clients. To keep costs down he can only accept bikes that are in good condition, and can't take any that need drastic repairs.

Learn more about Cody's Bikes here:https://www.facebook.com/codysbikes/