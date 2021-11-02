Calgary man pleads guilty in 2020 spitting incidents

CALGARY -

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to charges of assault and uttering a threat, following a series of spitting incidents last summer.

Justin Williams pleaded guilty to four of 17 charges Tuesday.

In July 2020, a number of people said they were spit on by a passing cyclist, who uttered racial slurs along a bike path in Ramsay.

Video of one spitting incident went viral.

The judge gave Williams a conditional discharge, with a period of probation. He ruled that Williams' 'moral culpability' was diminished because of mental illness.