Friends and family are remembering a Calgary man swept downstream while fishing on the Peace River in northern B.C. as a proud father of two girls who was close with his own parents.

Aaron (AJ) Kingma, 39, was fishing with friends on the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, north of Dawson Creek, B.C., on May 29 when he fell into the water and was swept downstream.

RCMP said a ground, air and water search was immediately launched, however his body has not been recovered.

The search was called off June 1 and Kingma is now officially listed as missing. He has a wife, Andrea, and two daughters, Madison, 9, and Elizabeth, 1.

“We’re obviously beside ourselves with grief and every time the phone rings our hearts stop a little bit in preparation that it’s the RCMP calling to notify us that he’s been found,” said sister-in-law Angela Patterson.

“We want to keep his memory alive so there’s been lots of looking at photos and videos of him with the girls and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Kingma worked in the oilfields in northern Alberta and was a consummate father, said Patterson, checking in with his daughters daily while away.

“They just love their father so much. He would take them on daddy-daughter dates and build lemonade stands. He was at all the baby gymnastics and swim classes and took them out for bike rides,” said Patterson.

“He would pretty much do anything for them, even if it was wearing face masks and funny little hats and tiaras.”

He was also close with his own parents.

An avid fisherman, Kingma was with friends on the Peace River when he disappeared. His friends called 911 and are assisting with the search.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist the Kingma family.

More than $5,500 had been raised by Tuesday morning toward the $50,000 goal.