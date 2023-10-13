Calgary man raises $35K for Alberta Children's Hospital by summiting the worlds eighth tallest mountain

Nepal's Mount Manaslu is close to 8,200 metres above sea level and is tricky in spots according to Jeff Wildeman. He reached the summit of world's eighth -tallest mountain on the morning of September 24th.

That's the part of the story where the soundtrack swells into a chorus of uplifting music, but there was no soundtrack playing for Wilderman on Sept. 24.

"You're not really thinking a ton about the accomplishment," he said. "It's extremely cold, (and) extremely windy so I got to get my flag (in the ground) and my photos.

"It's also 5:30 in the morning," he added, "so it's dark, you can't actually really stand on the summit, it's just it's so sharp, it's a cornice so if you were to actually stand on it, it might just give way and you would fall all the way to the your death - so you just move up to the point where you can actually touch the summit and so that was a pretty cool moment."

Wildeman said there's not much time to celebrate because you have to make way for the line of climbers who also need to reach the top of the mountain. Many climbers plan on taking more than 30 days for the ascent to help them acclimatize to the altitude, but Wildeman reached it in just 14 days.

"The reasoning for that is that after that 14-day mark, the weather was going to get really, really bad," he said. "Two feet of snow every day for the foreseeable future, which means that basically, every camp is at a serious risk for avalanche so we knew that we had to climb it by then, or they were going to shut the mountain down."

MONTHS OF TRAINING

Wildeman spent months training for his adventure in the gym, hiking up Banff's Sulphur Mountain many times a day. He even slept in an atmospheric tent to help his body prepare for the extreme conditions.

But even with all the work he did prior to the climb, it was still a challenge the higher he got. Wildeman says his last few days he went for close to 40 hours without sleep and the -30 degree Celsius along with high wind at the summit took a toll.

"You're basically fighting to breathe and your heart rate is extremely elevated, massive headache, you can't eat so you're very nauseated, a lot of people are throwing up," he said. "My resting heart rate at home is like 38, (while) my resting heart rate in the tent (above 6,000 metres) is like above 100 sometimes just lying there."

Wildeman's climbing partner was Nimsdai Purja, who was made famous by his Netflix documentary 14 Peaks. The two summited the highest mountain outside the Himalayas in Argentina in 2021 but Mount Manaslu is now the highest mountain he's climbed.

RAISING FUNDS

He says many climbers raise money for their adventures because a trip like this can cost upward of $20,000. But Wildeman turned his climb into a fundraiser for his late mom's charity at the Alberta Children's Hospital called the Cori Wildeman Brain Health Foundation.

"She was a speech pathologist so she worked here for I think it was 20 some years," said John Wildeman, Jeff's dad. "So he's continuing to help."

John says he's proud of his son and what he was able to accomplish. In total Jeff raised $35,000 for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation and the hospitals new Center for Child and Adolescent Mental Health School that Melanie Sortland, the foundation's senior manager of community initiatives and events, says ironically is called 'the Summit'.

"It's a great place in Calgary where families can go as soon as they suspect a mental health issue with their child," she said. "So that it does not escalate into a crisis that requires hospitalization so some of Jeff's monies support initiative like this."

Sortland says the hospital is about to expand and renovate the Mental Health Unit and it also has a number of initiatives in the community by supporting schools with mental health literacy.

"The stats show that one in five children in Canada struggle with conditions such as anxiety, depression, eating disorders," she said. "Here at the Alberta Children's Hospital, since 2003 we've seen an increase of 480% in admissions related to mental health."

Wildeman is glad to hear the money he raised in his mother's name will help the hospital and its young patients.

"I'm really happy with that," he said. "It's going to go to some great initiatives, help kids that have to go to the Summit and to prevent mental health issues, help kids that end up here with mental health issues so hopefully it goes a long way and I'm happy with the result for sure."

Wildeman has updated his fundraising web site with photos of his climb and they can be found here: https://my.childrenshospital.ab.ca/fundraiser/4804193