The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance photos of a missing 44-year-old Calgary man who has not been heard from in a week.

According to police, Albert Lee was last seen on Wednesday, February 7 when he left a family member’s home in the 2200 block of 2 Street S.W. The 44-year-old, who lives in the southeast community of Parkland, remains unaccounted for.

The missing man is described as:

An Asian male

Approximately 165 cm (5’5”) tall

Weighing 73kg (160 lbs)

Having a medium build

Having black hair

Having brown eyes

Surveillance cameras captured Lee, who was reported missing on February 11, in Mission on February 7.

Anyone with information regarding Lee’s location is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.