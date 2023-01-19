Calgary man, Saskatchewan woman charged in relation to Cross Iron Mills incident

A Calgary man and Saskatchewan woman face multiple charges after police responded to reports of someone stealing gasoline from a vehicle parked outside Cross Iron Mills shopping mall.

On Wednesday, Airdrie RCMP were able to locate a suspect vehicle, which they confirmed had been stolen from a Calgary business.

They arrested a male suspect and a female suspect as they left a store in the area, at which point it was allegedly discovered they also had property stolen from the store they were visiting.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of break-in instruments, stolen license plates and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Maryann Smith, of Cupar, Sask, faces the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Shoplifting under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Possession of break-in instruments

Five counts of faiingl to comply with a release order.

Smith remains in custody. She's scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Jan. 26.

Kyle Vaughn, of Calgary, has been charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000;

Shoplifting under $5,000;

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Vaughn was released on a $3,000 no-cash release order. He's scheduled to appear back in court in Airdrie on Feb.23.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.