Calgary man sleeping inside stolen vehicle arrested by Strathmore RCMP

A Calgary man is facing charges after he was found asleep in a stolen vehicle outside of the city last week.

Strathmore RCMP officers were patrolling Wrangler Business Park in Rocky View County in the early morning hours of Dec. 7 when they found a parked vehicle that looked out of place.

Police checked the licence plate and discovered the vehicle was stolen from Calgary.

Mounties parked their cruisers close to the stolen vehicle to stop the person inside from driving away. As they approached the vehicle, officers found the driver asleep behind the wheel.

Police opened the vehicle's unlocked doors and arrested the man.

"A large volume of tools and various bags filled with goods believed to be stolen were found within the vehicle," RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Lakhwinder Mangat, 44, is charged with 10 offences including possession of property of crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply (x4) and some traffic charges.

At the time of his arrest, Mangat was wanted in two auto theft investigations.

"This investigation remains open to identify owners of the property found within the vehicle," RCMP said.

Mangat has been released with conditions and a future court date.