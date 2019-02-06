CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary man sought on multiple domestic offences
Damien Chris Taypotat is wanted on 22 outstanding warrants. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:08PM MST
Police are looking for the public’s help to located a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a number of offences involving a person he had a relationship with.
Damien Chris Taypotat is wanted on 22 outstanding warrants, including break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with court orders.
Officials believe that Taypotat forced his way into the home of a woman he was in a relationship with, threatened her with an axe and then attacked her before fleeing.
The victim was left with minor injuries.
Taypotat is described as:
- Indigenous
- 5’7” (170 cm) tall
- medium build
- brown hair
- brown eyes
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.