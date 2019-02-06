Police are looking for the public’s help to located a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a number of offences involving a person he had a relationship with.

Damien Chris Taypotat is wanted on 22 outstanding warrants, including break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with court orders.

Officials believe that Taypotat forced his way into the home of a woman he was in a relationship with, threatened her with an axe and then attacked her before fleeing.

The victim was left with minor injuries.

Taypotat is described as:

Indigenous

5’7” (170 cm) tall

medium build

brown hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.