CALGARY – Allan Perdomo Lopez is expected to learn his fate in a Calgary courtroom Friday after being convicted in the death of his grandson in 2015.

Emilio Perdomo lived in Mexico but was sent to Canada to live with his grandfather to have a better life. Only five months after arriving in the country he was taken to hospital where he died days later of a traumatic brain injury.

Perdomo Lopez was found guilty of manslaughter last month. Over the course of the trial, court heard the young boy had been abused for weeks and that Perdomo Lopez referred to the boy as a demon who needed to be cleansed from the house.

The Crown is proposing a sentence of 12 to 15 years in prison, arguing Perdomo Lopez deserves a harsh punishment because he was in a position of trust over Emilio.

Defence lawyers believe six to eight years would be more appropriate and urge the judge to focus on the cause of death because it wasn’t proven in court that Lopez was solely responsible for past abuse.

Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld is expected to deliver his sentence Friday afternoon.