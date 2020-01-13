CALGARY -- A 34-year-old Calgary man faces charges following a break-in at a southeast Calgary school early Monday morning.

Several items were stolen during the incident, which happened about 1 a.m. Monday morning at Radisson Park School in the 2800 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E.

During the burglary, the school's alarm went off, alerting a security guard to the school. Upon arrival, the security guard noticed a man running away. The security guard called Calgary police, who responded, discovering significant amounts of blood throughout the school, which they presumed was the suspect's.

Officers were informed of two other recent break-ins, and were able to identify a suspect, who was later arrested downtown.

Joshua Blair Nattar was charged with break and enter.

Some items, including clothing and a number of student files have been recovered, but area residents are asked to watch for other items that may have been dispatched of in the community following the break-in, which can be turned in to the school or by contacting police at 403-266-1234.