    • Calgary man wanted for sexual assault, stalking, indecent act

    Nathan Sandhu, 29, also known as Nathaniel Greyeyes. Nathan Sandhu, 29, also known as Nathaniel Greyeyes.

    Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man wanted on several charges, including sexual assault.

    Nathan Sandhu, 29, also known as Nathaniel Greyeyes, is also wanted on warrants for committing an indecent act, unlawfully harassing or stalking and failure to attend court.

    Police say several attempts to locate Sandhu have been made, but have been unsuccessful.

    He is described as being approximately 5'6" tall (168 cm) and 150 pounds (68 kg) with black hair and green eyes.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

