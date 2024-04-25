CALGARY
    Calgary man wanted for theft of infrastructure wire

    Shawn James Foley, 39, is wanted for theft in connection with an incident where critical infrastructure wire was taken from an underground maintenance tunnel on Dec. 8, 2023. (Supplied) Shawn James Foley, 39, is wanted for theft in connection with an incident where critical infrastructure wire was taken from an underground maintenance tunnel on Dec. 8, 2023. (Supplied)
    Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a wire theft that caused a major telecommunications outage last year.

    On Dec. 8, 2023, police say three people gained access to an underground maintenance area in the 2000 block of Glenmore Trail S.E.

    While inside, the trio stole "critical infrastructure wire," which ended up leaving about 2,000 people without phone or Internet service.

    On Jan. 2, police searched a home in the 3000 block of 37 Street S.E. and found evidence of the theft and resale of the copper wire.

    Two people were arrested at the time and police are now sharing information about a third suspect, who has continued to evade arrest.

    Shawn James Foley, 39, is wanted for theft over $5,000.

    He is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall and approximately 71 kilograms (156 pounds) with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about Foley's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

