CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking the public's help to locate a man wanted in connection with a violent attack on a woman last weekend.

Wyatt Reader, 21, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

It's believed Reader was most recently involved in an incident on Oct. 3 where a woman was violently attacked.

Calgary police say he fled the city some time after the attack and is believed to be living out of his car somewhere in central B.C.

"He was last seen the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kamloops and has also been recently spotted in the Salmon Arm area. It is possible that he is heading for the Lower Mainland," police say in release.

He is described as:

5-10 (178 centimetres)

Average build

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Police say he may have a cut on his left forearm from the weekend incident and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and grey T-shirt.

He is believed to be driving a black, 2020 Kia Sorrento SUV but police say his licence plate is unknown because the vehicle is unregistered.

Reader may be using stolen or "cloned" plates, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or your local police. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app