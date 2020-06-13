CALGARY -- Calgary police are looking for the public's help to locate a male suspect wanted in connection with two incidents that occurred earlier this month.

Tyler Curtis Lee Davis, 34, is wanted on warrants for four counts of criminal harassment and one count each of assault, theft under $5,000 and intimidation.

Davis is also wanted for numerous breaches.

Police say the charges stem from two incidents that took place in the first week of June. Further details about the crimes are being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Since then, investigators have tried to locate Davis but have been unsuccessful so far.

He is described as:

5-9 (175 cm)

Average build

Brown eyes

Black hair

Has a tattoo of three roses on the right side of his neck

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app