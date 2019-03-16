A local man was stunned to find his truck extensively damaged several metres away from where he’d parked it the night before, but was floored when he learned who the culprit was.

Todd Birss, who lives in the southeast Calgary community of Cranston, parked his truck in front of his home as always on Thursday night.

The next morning, his truck wasn’t there. It was all the way down at the end of the street and it looked like it had been hit by a truck.

It turned out that hypothesis wasn’t very far from the truth because after Birss checked his security video, he realized that a large semi tractor-trailer had driven into the cul-de-sac at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The larger vehicle was captured slamming into his vehicle and dragging it nearly all the way out onto another road.

"It shows a double-length semi trailer coming through this little cul-de-sac and basically swallowing up my truck and moving it to the end of the street seven houses down. What is a vehicle like that doing on a side street?" Birss said.

The next morning, Birss’ son spotted the truck sitting by a yield sign, severely damaged.

"Every panel, whether it's a dent or a scratch. You can see this whole back end is completely demolished."

Birss thinks the whole vehicle is a write off, but still wants to know what happened and what led the driver of the transport truck to drive so recklessly.

"He must have made a wrong turn, thinking it was a main area and circled back out without stopping and away it went."

He hopes by bringing attention to the video and his story, he can piece together what happened and even find the driver of the other vehicle that he says caused the damage.

In the meantime, Birss has called his insurance company, but expects the vehicle is a complete write-off.

He’s also called police about the incident, but doesn't think he would press any charges if it came to that.

"I just want to have the damages fixed that aren't covered by insurance and away we go."

(With files from Ina Sidhu)