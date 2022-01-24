Calgary man who killed girlfriend to receive verdict in her daughter's death

Robert Leeming stands outside a pub in Cranston in April 2019 after he was released from custody during the investigation into Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson's disappearance Robert Leeming stands outside a pub in Cranston in April 2019 after he was released from custody during the investigation into Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson's disappearance

Calgary Top Stories