CALGARY -- The Calgary man who strangled his spouse Lisa Mitchell, then hid her body in a homemade grave in the basement of their home in 2012 has been ordered to return to federal custody by the Parole Board of Canada over his deceitful behaviour while on day parole.

42-year-old Allan Shyback was granted day parole in February 2019 after serving half his sentence behind bars, and had been living in a half-way house, with conditions.

“I am a little surprised but I think it was the right decision because as I said in my statement he continues to lie and they saw that today,” said Peggy Mitchell, Lisa Mitchell’s mother, who read a statement to the board.

“We believe he’s a player, he’s playing the game so he can get out. I have known him going on probably 20 years and this is who he’s always been," said Mitchell, outside the hearing.

"I’m just glad today somebody saw a little bit of that.”

Shyback’s hearing in Red Deer was to determine whether he would be granted full parole, meaning he would serve the remainder of his sentence in the community.

The two board members determined Shyback was not using day parole for its intended purpose, revoking his release. The board told Shyback there are grave concerns over the level of deceit in the community, which mirrors the level of deceit committed during the offence. The board said its responsibility is maintaining public safety.

Under his parole conditions, Shyback was to report any type of relationship with a woman to his parole officer. But board members found Shyback did not demonstrate he understands those conditions.

The board heard Shyback did not disclose a relationship with a sex trade worker at a massage parlour. He also purchased sex toys and was using the dating app, Tinder.

Shyback was taken into custody following the hearing.

“It does matter that somebody finally saw that he is a liar, he can be deceitful and we did this for Lisa. Lisa’s not here, she doesn’t get parole, we don’t get to visit her,” said Mitchell.

Shyback was convicted of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body for the 2012 death of Mitchell. The body of the 31-year-old mother was hidden in a plastic bin, which was then encased in concrete and hidden in a wall. Shyback was arrested following an undercover police operation.

Shyback was initially sentenced to seven years, but the Alberta Court of Appeal later increased that to 10 years.

At his hearing, Shyback still maintained he was defending himself in his toxic relationship.

“I definitely deny being the abuser in that relationship. I wasn’t physically violent with her,” said Shyback.

When asked if he has reflected on the lengths he went to conceal the crime, such as sending text messages and voicemails to family, “It was one of the most horrible things I’ve ever done,” Shyback told the board.

The parole board heard Shyback has made some progress. He is employed, in school and continues to see a counsellor.

Shyback said he hopes to one day have a relationship with his children, who are in Mitchell’s care, but said at this point it would be when they are older and can make that decision for themselves.