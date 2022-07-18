Calgary man wins $1M on scratch ticket gift from brother

A Calgary man has won a million dollars from an instant lottery scratch ticket.

Andy Leong won the prize after he was gifted a Classic Super Pack by his brother, which cost around $50.

Leong won on the very last ticket he played in the pack.

"I played my tickets on Canada Day, and the Classic White was the last one I played," said Leong, before adding his initial reaction to winning the million dollars was of disbelief.

"At first, I thought it was $10, then I scratched the rest of the prize amount, and saw that it was $1 million! I thought to myself, no way!"

Leong says his plans for the money is to invest it and spend it for the future.

The Classic Super Pack was purchased on May 3 from the Macleod Trail Co-op grocery store in southeast Calgary.

Leong confirmed his win by scanning his ticket with the Lotto Spot! App during Canada Day.

Classic Super Pack is an instant scratch ticket game where one can win a million dollars, with additional prize categories ranging from $5,000 to $500,000.



