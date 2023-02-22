Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton

A manslaughter warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jason Tait in connection with the death of Keanan Crane. (CPS) A manslaughter warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jason Tait in connection with the death of Keanan Crane. (CPS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.

A family of asylum seekers from Colombia is met by RCMP officers after crossing the border at Roxham Road into Canada Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Champlain, New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina