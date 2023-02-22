Calgary manslaughter suspect believed to be in Edmonton

The Calgary Police Service confirms a warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of human remains near Morley, Alta. in 2022.

Jason Tait, who is believed to be in Edmonton, is wanted on a manslaughter charged in relation to the death of 22-year-old Keanan Crane.

Crane was last seen alive on April 11, 2022, in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn. His body was found by RCMP members on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on May 15, 2022.

Tait is described as:

170 centimetres (5'7") tall;

Weighing 68 kilograms (150 pounds);

Having black hair; and

Having brown eyes.

Police suspect the wanted man may be in Edmonton staying with friends or living in a shelter.

Anyone who has information regarding Tait's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.