Calgary Marathon set for in-person race on Sunday

Following two years of cancellations and public health restrictions affecting its operations, the Calgary Marathon will be back this year with a different flavour.

Now sponsored by Servus Credit Union, the event will feature both in-person and virtual participants logging in from all over the world.

"Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, some 6,000 people will participate in distances ranging from five kilometres to 50 kilometres in the in-person event starting from Stampede Park," organizers said in a release.

It's a smaller field than what has been in pre-pandemic years, officials say, but it was kept that way as the event transitioned with the pandemic.

More than $300,000 has already been raised for the 73 official charities that benefit from the Calgary Marathon, but more donations are expected to be generated before the end of June.

Officials say more than $9.2 million has been raised over the event's 12-year history.

