The owner of a recently opened martial arts school in northwest Calgary said they were targeted by a thief last week and hope surveillance video can help identify the offender.

Security video captured a man inside Shogun Martial Arts Club, located on 13th Avenue N.W. in Crescent Heights, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17.

The owner says a few electronics such as an iPad and cash float were taken, but what's most upsetting is the theft of a fundraising kit.

The business fundraises by selling what it calls shogun bowls, which feature Thai and Laotian recipes, and some of the proceeds are used to ensure families with financial barriers are still able to train.

The family-run club opened in April and the owner said they have worked hard to provide family martial arts to the community.

The business owner hopes someone will recognize the man in the video to prevent another business from having to go through the same thing.

Calgary police confirm they were called to the business, but require more information in order to move forward with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

More to come