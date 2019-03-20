Charges have been laid against a Calgary massage therapist after three men came forward to police with allegations of sexual assault.

Police say a man came forward last November and said that he had been sexually assaulted in April during a massage at the Movement Sports Clinic, located in the 100 block of 9 Avenue S.W.

An investigation was launched and two additional victims were identified. Two men told police that they had similar experiences while attending the same clinic in August and September of 2018.

Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44, of Calgary, is now charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Police say the sports clinic is cooperating with the investigation and that they believe Baltazar has worked at a number of other massage clinics in the city.

Baltazar is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on March 21, 2019.

Police encourage anyone who feels they have been a victim of sexual assault to report it by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if they are in immediate danger.