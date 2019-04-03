Already facing three charges of sexual assault, a Calgary massage therapist is now facing four additional counts after more alleged victims came forward to police.

All adult males, the four allege they were assaulted in February and October last year during treatments at Movement Sports Clinic in the 100 block of 9th Avenue S.W.

Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44, is now facing seven charges of sexual assault.

Baltazar was charged in March after a man went to police in November last year to say he had been assaulted during a treatment in April.

During that investigation, two other alleged victims were identified, who said they had been assaulted during treatments in August and September.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report an alleged sexual assault in Canada.

Calgary police encourage anyone who is the victim of an alleged sexual assault to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to call 911 if they are in immediate danger.

Police say Movement Sports Clinic has been cooperative during the investigation and officers believe Baltazar had previously worked at multiple other clinics in Calgary.