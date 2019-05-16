After more alleged victims came forward, police have laid an additional 10 charges of sexual assault against a Calgary massage therapist.

This marks the second time police have added charges in the case against Dennis Quebral Baltazar, 44.

He was charged with three counts of sexual assault in March, then police announced four more counts being added in April.

The latest charges are the result of more alleged victims coming forward after the April announcement.

All the alleged victims are adult males.

The latest assaults are alleged to have occurred during treatments at the Chinook Chiropractic Clinic, in the 6400 block of MacLeod Trail S.E., and the Movement Sports Clinic, in the 100 block of 9th Avenue S.W., between November 2017 and September 2018.

Baltazar is now facing 18 charges of sexual assault in relation to 17 alleged victims.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on June 13.

Police are encouraging anyone who feels they have been the victim of sexual assault to call them at 403-266-1234. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.