CALGARY -- A Calgary massage therapist who was accused of 16 charges of sexual assault has been found guilty of 11.

Dennis Baltazar sexually assaulted male clients during appointments that occurred between October 2017 and September 2018. The court heard the assaults took place during treatments at Movement Sports Clinic in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue S.W. as well as at another location.

Justice W.T. De Wit acquitted the therapist on the remaining five charges citing reasonable doubt.

The next court appearance for Baltazar is set for Apr. 16 when a date will be determined for sentencing.