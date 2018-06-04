The sexual assault trial for massage therapist Brad McLellan was scheduled to start in a Calgary courtroom on Monday but instead he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault.

In December 2015, a 25-year-old woman went to police following a therapy session with McLellan.

During the investigation, police located eight women who alleged that McLellan had sexually assaulted them while he worked at the ProActive Health Group Clinic and the Centennial Wellness Clinic between September and December of 2015.

McLellan was originally charged with eight counts of sexual assault and on Monday lawyers agreed to a plea deal of four counts involving six victims.

A psychiatric report and victim impact statements are expected to be heard when he is sentenced in the fall.