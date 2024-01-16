Calgary mayor, city council to debate automatic pay increase
Mayor Jyoti Gondek and 14 city councillors are scheduled to discuss getting an automatic 2.41 per cent wage increase at council on Tuesday.
Since 2020, council put compensation decisions in the hands of an independent committee, which factors in the average weekly earnings in Alberta.
According to the approved budget, the mayor’s new salary is $213,000, while city councillors will make $120,000.
The money for their wages comes from taxpayers, who also have to pay 7.8 per cent more in property taxes in 2024.
This year marks the third straight year of pay increases for the mayor and council, and follows three straight years where the previous mayor and council decided not to take raises.
Gondek says it is not too late to make changes, if that is what council decides on Tuesday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fears of bankruptcy as small businesses stare down federal CEBA loan deadline
Small businesses and consumers are starting the new year with shaky confidence in the economy, according to a new Bank of Canada survey.
Suspect in Long Island's Gilgo Beach serial killings is charged with the death of a fourth woman
An architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings was accused Tuesday in the death of a fourth woman, a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a coastal highway in New York.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4 per cent in December, complicating path for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
Christina Applegate makes moving appearance at the Emmy Awards
Christina Applegate was moved to tears during Monday’s Emmy Awards telecast when she appeared on stage to present the awards for outstanding supporting actress and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
More than 100 wildfires still not considered out after B.C.'s record wildfire season
More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December.
Kenya doomsday cult pastor and others will face charges of murder, cruelty and more
Kenya's top prosecutor on Tuesday ordered that 95 people from a doomsday cult be charged with murder, cruelty, child torture and other crimes in the deaths of 429 people believed to be members of the church.
Jury selection begins at Donald Trump's defamation trial
Jury selection began in a New York courtroom Tuesday after a judge denied Donald Trump's request that a defamation trial stemming from a columnist's claims that he sexually abused her in the 1990s be suspended on Thursday so he could attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Water main breaks at West Edmonton Mall
Water was shut off to part of West Edmonton Mall early Tuesday morning because of a water main break.
-
4 hospitalized in north Edmonton fire
Four people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation from a fire in north Edmonton Tuesday morning.
-
Sohi's 'housing and homelessness emergency' delayed as advocates pack Edmonton city hall
In a heated meeting that was interrupted several times by outbursts from a full gallery, Edmonton city councillors decided Monday they needed more time to consider declaring an emergency on housing and homelessness.
Vancouver
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
More than 100 wildfires still not considered out after B.C.'s record wildfire season
More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December.
-
Advocate arrested at Vancouver encampment says he was protecting resident’s belongings
A homeless advocate who was arrested at Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park on Monday said he was only trying to protect a resident's belongings.
Atlantic
-
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
-
Double weekend theft hits local car dealership: 'This is devastating and it’s got to stop'
Rick’s Motor Mart in Cocange, N.B., is down six cars after thieves hit the lot twice over the weekend.
-
Weather warnings issued as mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain expected for Tuesday in the Maritimes
A developing low-pressure system, moving up from the coastline of New England, will bring a mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain to the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Province wants to expand major crime unit to more Vancouver Island communities
B.C.’s public safety minister wants to hire more cops to investigate homicides and missing persons cases on Vancouver Island.
-
Cold snap brings rare opportunity for outdoor skating on Vancouver Island
During this unusual cold snap on Vancouver Island, people were not going to let an opportunity slip through their hands.
Toronto
-
Ontario's Matty Matheson steals the show with Emmys acceptance speech and co-star kiss
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
-
Temperatures in Toronto could feel like -25 C tonight; additional warming centre opens
The city is opening an additional warming centre on Tuesday evening to accommodate an expected surge in use ahead of overnight temperatures that could feel like -25 C.
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Pay increases of up to 24 per cent part of proposed deal with Quebec teachers' union
Teachers who haven't reached the top of their pay scale would receive salary increases ranging from 20 to 24 per cent over five years under an agreement in principle with the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) and the provincial government.
-
Laval fire leaves one senior dead
A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire ignited at a home in Laval's Chomedey district.
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
Ottawa
-
2 people hurt in crash on Ottawa's Baseline Road
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.
-
'It's the end of an era': Five Lanark OPP officers retire after 30 years of service
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in December
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
Kitchener
-
Drug-testing device in Kitchener could soon be powered down
A drug-testing device in Kitchener could soon be powered down because funding is running out.
-
Man unknowingly buys car with $28,000 lien against it
A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.
-
What experts say we can expect from Waterloo Region's housing market in 2024
Real estate experts say there's currently more demand than supply in the housing sector, but anyone who is in a position to buy right now should move quickly.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teachers hit the picket line as Saskatchewan deep freeze continues
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
'A bad batch of coke': Text messages show fatalistic tone prior to James Smith Cree Nation killings
An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify on Monday in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest: Man who cleaned crime scene selected as juror
A man who cleaned a scene involved in Canada's largest mass stabbing attack has been selected as a juror in the inquest into the deaths.
Northern Ontario
-
More work needed to reduce cancer risk for firefighters: Timmins fire dept.
Firefighters are aware of the immediate dangers of their work, but Timmins deputy fire chief Scott Atkinson says it’s also important to educate them about the long-term health risks.
-
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.4 per cent in December, complicating path for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.4 per cent in December, largely reflecting a sharper decline in gasoline prices a year ago compared to last month.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Winnipeg
-
10 patient deaths in Manitoba’s health-care system: latest critical incident report
The wrong antidote dosage being used. The wrong patient receiving a procedure. These are just some of the incidents outlined in the province's latest critical incident report.
-
Schools and buses cancelled in Manitoba due to poor road conditions
Dangerous driving conditions have prompted some school and bus cancellations in Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Stefanson no longer leader of Manitoba PCs, interim leader to be named soon
Heather Stefanson is no longer leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Teachers hit the picket line as Saskatchewan deep freeze continues
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
'Pretty ordinary': SaskPower says recent power sharing with Alberta part of normal operations
Saskatchewan's power sharing with Alberta recently made headlines as the province grappled with the possibility of rolling blackouts due to extreme cold. However, SaskPower notes the practice is very common across Canada.
-
Family of slain Sask. RCMP member calling attention to dangers of working alone
The family of a slain Saskatchewan RCMP member is calling attention to the personnel shortages faced by officers across Canada.