Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek announces senior office staff

Jyoti Gondek has been declared the next mayor of Calgary. (supplied) Jyoti Gondek has been declared the next mayor of Calgary. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

A traveller waits next to check-in kiosks not currently in use at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. The federal government announced funding of up to $38.4 million for infrastructure projects at the airport as part of COVID-19 recovery efforts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon