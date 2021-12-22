Calgary mayor responds to Flames' decision to end new arena agreement

Mayor Jyoti Gondek addressed the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation's decision to walk away from its agreement with the city on a new event centre that would have been home to the Calgary Flames.

The mayor announced on social media Tuesday evening that Calgary Flames co-owner Murray Edwards planned to pull the plug on the arena deal over a $9.7 million gap stemming from recently identified $16 million in overages above-and-beyond the original $650 million price tag. Gondek say the city had agreed to pay roughly $6.4 million of the $16 million to address roadways and climate mitigation.

Gondek spoke to the matter Tuesday evening but, as of that time, the CSEC had yet to make public comment.

The CSEC responded to Gondek's claims late Tuesday night by declaring an impasse with the city regarding the escalating costs, stating "there is no viable path to complete the event centre project."

This is a developing story. It will be updated following Gondek's announcement.