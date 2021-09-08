CALGARY -- A Calgary mayoral candidate will learn his fate today, after being charged with civil contempt for attending a gathering that broke health restrictions.

Johnston was arrested in May for attending a gathering that went against a court order by the Queen’s Bench. The order granted Alberta Health Services an injunction against public gatherings that did not comply with public health orders.

Johnston’s lawyer, Ian McCuaig, and AHS lawyer Mark Jackson expect to have an agreed position on what the sentence should be.

"We are…close to a sanction that’s inclusive of a significant term of incarceration, without getting into specific details," Jackson said.

Johnston has also been charged with criminal harassment and causing a disturbance, for social media posts threatening AHS employees, and altercations had with retail store employees over masking requirements.