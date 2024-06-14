Calgary men encouraged to get prostate blood test

Maybe the best Father's Day present of them all is a clean bill of health.

Saturday at Southcentre Mall, the organizers behind The Man Van, a mobile clinic, hope that a bunch of Calgary men between 40 and 80 will spend less than 15 minutes on their prostate health while visiting the mall.

A prostate cancer diagnosis will be a reality for one in six men in Alberta in their lifetime, based on Prostate Cancer Centre data. The good news is that prostate cancer can be curable, especially when identified and treated early, so it's really worth paying a visit to The Man Van.

Better yet, no appointment is necessary; just show up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when medical professionals are offering non-invasive, prostate-specific antigen blood testing.

It is free to get the test and the centre will send patient's results directly to them within one week.

“We understand the barriers that men face with addressing health challenges, but believe that all men should have access to this life-saving test,” said Prostate Cancer Centre CEO Jeff Davison.

Prostate cancer often progresses with little to no symptoms, which is why early detection is key.

“Health is not always top of mind for many men, so they are likely to avoid preventive care and will only see a physician when the symptoms are severe,” states the centre in a news release.

Along with blood tests, clinic staff will offer mental wellness checks for all men who are 18 and older.

"We are proud to host this vital service, which empowers men to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health,” said Southcentre Mall marketing manager Alexandra Velosa,.