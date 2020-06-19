CALGARY -- Two Calgarians have been arrested and charged following an investigation into an armed-kidnapping and assault of a Calgary man.

Members of the Airdrie RCMP rural detachment responded to a rural area outside Airdrie city limits on June 2 after someone encountered a victim of an assault who had escaped his attackers.

The injured man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man stated he had been kidnapped by armed males from an undisclosed spot in Calgary and driven to the rural location.

Investigators believe the kidnapping was targeted but have not disclosed a motive.

RCMP members, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service, arrested 25-year-old Ojullo Ojullo and 30-year-old Mohammed Khidir on June 11 in Calgary in connection with the investigation.

Both suspects were charged with kidnapping with a firearm and robbery with a firearm. Ojullo faces additional charges of extortion with a firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm while being prohibited.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on June 23.