Calgary milder, chance of thundershowers tonight
The showers are starting today, and with them comes the chance for a thundershower.
There are a pair of systems expected over the next 72 hours.
The first is a little too far to the north to do more than generate instability and trigger some of the weaker showers we're familiar with. Thanks to lower temperatures over the next couple of days, these afford us a better shot at actually seeing rainfall.
When it comes to meaningful rain, we will have to wait until Wednesday; those planning on taking in the Red Lot or a patio for the Battle of Alberta will potentially contend with some early-afternoon showers that look to persist until the dinner hour. But it’s a lighter variety of rain and, even from yesterday, the chance it happens has dropped off drastically.
The heaviest stuff is expected Thursday, where an excess of 10 millimetres remains a possibility. While Calgary will certainly be grateful for such a showing of rain, the southern partitions of the province are gaining 10 to 15 mm of moisture. This doesn’t exceed the 30 to 50 mm deficit currently in place, but it's more than we've seen in southern Alberta for a good while, and we'll take what we can get!
The best part of your forecast, if you're a believer in Murphy's Law, Saturday to Monday is largely dry at the moment. A May long weekend without rain feels a wee bit funny in our purview, but we'll take it!
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, showers, chance of thundershowers
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, sl. risk of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C
Thursday
- Cloudy, rain
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 4 C
Friday
- Mainly cloudy, showers
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C
Today's pic is from Richard, who collected a beautiful sunset last night!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary milder, chance of thundershowers tonight
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Toronto on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Next steps for Finland, Sweden on NATO membership
Finland and Sweden have signalled their intention to join NATO over Russia's war in Ukraine and things will move fast once they formally apply for membership in the world's biggest security alliance.
Canadian Blood Services issues urgent call for donors as inventory falls
Canadian Blood Services has issued an immediate call for donors in light of a recent lull in attendance and rising cancellations.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler days with occasional showers
Teen temperatures are here for a couple days (after back-to-back 20s in Edmonton).
-
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver fresh food bank sees 10-fold surge in demand during pandemic
A Metro Vancouver food bank program that provides fresh groceries to people in need is serving 10 times more families than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Devastating': Vancouver dad's tweet about son's empty birthday party strikes nerve
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate at his birthday party. Now, he's receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the start of an important conversation.
-
B.C. liberal leader slams $800M museum 'vanity project' on first day in legislature
British Columbia Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said that if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal B.C. Museum, calling it a “billion-dollar vanity project” after he took his seat in the legislature.
Atlantic
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
-
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter
The mother of an Indigenous woman shot by New Brunswick police in 2020 told a coroner's inquest Monday that less than two hours after she was awakened by an officer seeking her daughter's address to check on her safety, police returned with news that her daughter had been killed.
-
'Absolutely disgusting': Team leader critical of RCMP mental health support after N.S. shooting
The RCMP's treatment of their tactical team in the days following the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was characterized as "absolutely disgusting" Monday during testimony before the public inquiry examining the killings.
Vancouver Island
-
Death metal band with drummer from Oak Bay, B.C., wins Juno award
"Death metal is just about as far away from Oak Bay as you can get," says the drummer for Archspire, who's from the island and is celebrating the band's 2022 Juno award win.
-
Victoria police arrest youths amid weekend crackdown in downtown core
Victoria police say they arrested six youths on Friday night and two on Saturday amid a crackdown in the city's downtown core.
-
Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most successful Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Toronto on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
-
Ontario Greens seek to build on Schreiner's debate performance, eye two ridings
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is trying to build on momentum today from the leaders' debate, visiting the two ridings in which he sees the most potential for growth of his party.
Montreal
-
Quebec English-speakers have higher unemployment, lower income than French-speakers: study
Who are Quebec's English-speakers in 2022, anyway? A new study shows they're young, extremely ethnically diverse -- and are struggling in the workforce, with higher unemployment and lower income than French-speakers.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Classes cancelled at Royal West Academy due to small fire
Classes at Royal West Academy in Montreal West have been cancelled due to a small fire on campus.
Ottawa
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance
The National Capital Commission is closing the Hog’s Back Swing Bridge for two days starting tonight to conduct 'further maintenance on the bridge closing system.'
-
Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
All four leaders of Ontario’s major political parties squared off in the first and only televised debate Monday night. Now, they're back on the campaign trail, making stops across the province to secure votes ahead of the June 2 election.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
Kitchener man arrested following break-in in Baden
A 44-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with break and enter and assault following a break-in at a commercial property in Baden.
-
Hate motivated graffiti under investigation in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating graffiti was drawn on the side of a building in the area of Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Rising fuel costs a challenge in search for missing Sask. boy
The rising cost of fuel is complicating the nearly month-long search for a missing Saskatchewan boy continues.
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
-
Where most police street checks happen in Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police Service says all of the 189 contact interviews conducted by its officers last year complied with policy.
Northern Ontario
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Toronto on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
-
Northern Ont. union worried members were exposed to cell-destroying substances
Mine Mill Unifor Local 598 says staff at some of the area's long-term care facilities and nursing homes may have been exposed to cytotoxins.
Winnipeg
-
Sex workers in Manitoba concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers in Manitoba are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
Amid flooding issues, Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
Regina
-
Sask. doctor says he lost sleep over decision to take Ontario job
Saskatoon intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri says he has taken a leadership role in Ontario.
-
Pressure mounts as CFL enters second day of work stoppage
The wind blowing against the uprights was the only action at Griffths Field in Saskatoon Monday morning as the league enters day two of the work stoppage.
-
Regina's mayor met with PM Trudeau in Ottawa Monday
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday to discuss a number of topics including ongoing infrastructure projects and social initiatives.