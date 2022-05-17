Calgary milder, chance of thundershowers tonight

The showers are starting today, and with them comes the chance for a thundershower.

There are a pair of systems expected over the next 72 hours.

The first is a little too far to the north to do more than generate instability and trigger some of the weaker showers we're familiar with. Thanks to lower temperatures over the next couple of days, these afford us a better shot at actually seeing rainfall.

When it comes to meaningful rain, we will have to wait until Wednesday; those planning on taking in the Red Lot or a patio for the Battle of Alberta will potentially contend with some early-afternoon showers that look to persist until the dinner hour. But it’s a lighter variety of rain and, even from yesterday, the chance it happens has dropped off drastically.

The heaviest stuff is expected Thursday, where an excess of 10 millimetres remains a possibility. While Calgary will certainly be grateful for such a showing of rain, the southern partitions of the province are gaining 10 to 15 mm of moisture. This doesn’t exceed the 30 to 50 mm deficit currently in place, but it's more than we've seen in southern Alberta for a good while, and we'll take what we can get!

The best part of your forecast, if you're a believer in Murphy's Law, Saturday to Monday is largely dry at the moment. A May long weekend without rain feels a wee bit funny in our purview, but we'll take it!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, sl. risk of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Thursday

Cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 4 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C

Today's pic is from Richard, who collected a beautiful sunset last night!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!